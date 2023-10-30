Tyreek Hill "ready" to face Chiefs for first time since trade to Dolphins

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is on pace to shatter the NFL's record for single-season receiving yards and he'll continue his push to reach 2,000 yards in Germany next Sunday.

That game will come against some familiar faces as the Dolphins will be facing the Chiefs in Frankfurt. Hill was a member of the Chiefs for six years before being traded to the Dolphins ahead of the 2022 season.

After Miami's win over the Patriots on Sunday, Hill turned his attention to the next game on the schedule.

"I'm ready, man. It's just another game. I'm just excited to play against my old brothers," Hill said, via Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com. "It's just like if you're in high school and you move to a different city, it's still ball. At the end of the day, my job is to go out there and do what I've been doing all year, and that's have fun, help lead this team and create opportunities for whoever. I'm still going to be the same old Cheetah, baby."

Hill has 1,014 receiving yards so far this season, which is the most any player has posted in eight games during the Super Bowl era. The Chiefs have first-hand knowledge of what make the wideout tick, but it remains to be seen if they're any better equipped to slow him down than any of the Chiefs' other opponents.