Tyreek Hill reacts to criticism of Tua Tagovailoa practice throw

Earlier this week, the Dolphins posted on social media a video of a practice throw from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Tyreek Hill. It did not prompt the desired reaction.

Despite the use of a rocket emoji in the tweet accompanying the clip, a duck emoji would have been more fitting. Or maybe an emoji of someone waiting for a bus that never showed up.

The ball wobbled. The pass was badly underthrown. And while it’s not big deal, the problem is that the Dolphins selected that pass to be the one that was showcased.

While plenty of pro athletes and coaches will claim they ignore outside noise, Hill heard it. He responded on Thursday by posting a video of various non-duck throws by Tua, with this message: “Can y’all chill or nah ? We talking about practice.”

Yes, we are. And if Tyreek or Tua have an issue with what was posted, they should take it up with whoever picked and posted the video that created a ruckus.

