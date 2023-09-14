Tyreek Hill reached the two fastest speeds of any ball carrier in Week One

Everyone knows Tyreek Hill is fast, but the data shows just how much faster he is than any other ball carrier in football.

The NFL's Next Gen Stats uses tracking technology to measure players' speed, and in Week One, Hill was the fastest player in the NFL with the ball in his hands. And the second-fastest as well.

Hill reached a top speed of 21.66 mph on his 47-yard catch in the fourth quarter, and he reached a top speed of 21.52 mph on his 35-yard catch in the third quarter. Those were the two fastest plays for any ball carrier in the NFL so far this season.

When he was targeted more than 10 yards downfield, Hill caught six of the eight passes thrown to him, totaling 188 receiving yards on those six catches. Over the last six seasons, Hill accounts for three of the top six yardage totals on passes of more than 10 yards downfield.

There's no deep threat in football like Hill.