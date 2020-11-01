Tyreek Hill probably shouldn't try this TD celebration with fans in the stands

Tyreek Hill has cheetah speed, and it carried him into a touchdown celebration that’s bound to become a classic.

Late in the first quarter, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes reared back and let a gorgeous pass fly down the field. It landed right in the hands of Hill, who kept on running and leaped over the rail into the stands.

Hill pulled the tried and true “I’m leaving now! Bye!” before doing some socially distanced celebrating with fans in the stands. He even tossed the ball to a fan sitting in front of some of the covered seats.

Hill is known for leaping into the stands after touchdowns, but it has a different feel when there are no fans there. Would he have been able to pretend he was leaving? Probably not, if he wanted to make it back onto the field. Fans might grab him up and pass him around over their heads like he’s a stage diver to prevent him from “leaving.” We’d get an update in the third quarter reporting that Hill has made it two-thirds of the way around the stadium and is due to arrive back at his starting point before the end of the game.

