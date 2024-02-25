Tyreek Hill praises Demarcus Robinson after Rams deal: ‘He deserves more’

The Los Angeles Rams made a great decision last week to re-sign Demarcus Robinson to a one-year deal. Robinson emerged as the team’s No. 3 receiver last season and will now get a chance to maintain that role behind Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua in 2024.

The deal is a bargain for the Rams, who will pay Robinson $5 million for one season, and even his former teammate Tyreek Hill knows it’s a steal for Los Angeles. After Robinson’s deal was reported, Hill posted on social media that Robinson “deserves more.”

He’s probably not wrong, but clearly Robinson wanted to remain with the Rams and felt comfortable taking $5 million for one year before hitting free agency again next offseason.

My boy D-Rob been like that stop playing with him … he deserves more 😅 https://t.co/hW2nbASWpn — Ty Hill (@cheetah) February 24, 2024

Last season, Robinson caught 26 passes for 371 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games (four starts). He also caught three passes for 44 yards in the playoffs, which was his eighth straight year of making the postseason.

Hopefully he will make it nine years in a row next season as a member of the Rams.

