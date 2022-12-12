Tyreek Hill playing with an ankle injury

Dolphins receiver Tyreek Hill injured his ankle at the end of the first half. The team listed him as questionable to return, but he will try to play through it.

The Chargers received the second half kickoff, and Hill was sitting on the bench with his left ankle in ice. But after the Chargers went three-and-out, Hill jogged onto the field with teammates.

Hill scored the Dolphins’ only points on a 57-yard fumble return for a touchdown.

He was on the field at the end of the second quarter.

Hill had two catches for 13 yards in the first half when the Dolphins had only 55 total yards. He could have injured it when he tripped over Khalil Mack‘s leg on one of his two catches.

The Dolphins downgraded running back Jeff Wilson to out with a hip injury.

