Tyreek Hill mimics dog peeing during AFC championship game intros

In the biggest game of his team’s season so far, Tyreek Hill decided to forgo the standard and make a memorable entrance.

The Kansas City Chiefs were introduced to the hometown crowd at Arrowhead Stadium before their AFC championship game with the Tennessee Titans. When Hill came out to the field, he dropped to the ground and mimicked a dog peeing on a bush.

Tyreek Hill with the dog pee/lift leg intro for the AFC Championship Game. Hasn't backfired on anyone this year yet. pic.twitter.com/xtK5Kcjokt — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) January 19, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

It didn’t sit well with most fans online, many of whom noted the back story of the move and how well that turned out.

Ole Miss wide receiver Elijah Moore did the same thing after scoring a touchdown in the Egg Bowl rivalry game with Mississippi State. His antics cost the team the game due to a 15-yard penalty that turned the extra point attempt into a 35-yarder. It was the second time in three years an Ole Miss player was caught doing it in a game.

Tyreek Hill either just jinxed the Chiefs or they're going to win by 20 pic.twitter.com/YTBxxaqRI8 — The Ringer (@ringer) January 19, 2020

The Chiefs are favorites over the Titans, who have shocked everyone by making it to the title game after a 2-4 start. Frank Clark tempted fate by smack talking Titans star back Derrick Henry. Now Hill is giving them even more bulletin board material to work with before the game even began.

Tyreek Hill made an entrance at Arrowhead. (David Eulitt/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: