Tyreek Hill pays homage to Jose Canseco by letting 43-yard pass bounce off facemask

Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill sure looks like he would’ve had a touchdown, doesn’t it? (AP)

Tyreek Hill is probably going to want that one back.

With the Kansas City Chiefs driving to take a commanding lead over the Los Angeles Chargers early in the fourth quarter of “Thursday Night Football,” quarterback Patrick Mahomes uncorked a long pass right into the hands of his top receiver. And then the ball went right through Hill’s hands and doinked off his facemask.

Scroll to continue with content Ad





Mahomes and Hill’s connection has been such a sure thing this year that wide receiver Demarcus Robinson had his hands up in celebration as the pass fell toward Hill. Offsetting penalties (among them, was Hill for illegal motion) would have nullified the play regardless, but it wasn’t a great look for Hill.

It was all’s well that ends well for the Chiefs, at least on that drive, as they eventually scored a touchdown and took a 28-14 lead over the Chargers. However, it didn’t go so well from there, and Hill’s drop was such a miss that a few people invoked one of the great bloopers of sports history, Jose Canseco’s outfield “assist.”

Story continues









You can only wonder if Hill will be applying to be White House chief of staff in a few decades as well.

The standout receiver didn’t have an awful night by most measures, posting four catches and 46 yards on seven targets.

Hill got 33 of those yards from this play earlier in the game, in which he earned every bit of that catch upon contact with safety Jahleel Addae.

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Ex-MLB star makes absurd offer to President Trump

• Heisman winner KylerMurray has tough choice to make

• College hoops player sued over sex tapes

• Dana White on Oscar De La Hoya: ‘He’s a liar and a phony’

