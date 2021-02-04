Based on Patrick Mahomes‘ success since becoming a full-time starter in 2018, it stands to reason that he’s usually excellent in practice.

But apparently Mahomes has taken things to an even higher level in his preparations for Super Bowl LV.

“What’s crazy is, Pat, he’s been on a roll,” wide receiver Tyreek Hill said Thursday. “I haven’t seen Pat throw dots like this at practice. Like he’s been throwing crazy dots. Like, he throws dots. But the dots he’s been throwing in practice lately have been crazy — I ain’t even gonna cap. So I’m pretty fired up. Just gotta wait and see. I’ve gotta rub my hands together — I’m excited about that.”

In last year’s Super Bowl, the Chiefs were down 20-10 before Mahomes helped engineer three touchdown drives in the fourth quarter for Kansas City’s 31-20 victory. But with Mahomes throwing dots this week, the Chiefs could get off to a hotter start in Super Bowl LV.

Tyreek Hill: Patrick Mahomes has been throwing “crazy dots” at practice originally appeared on Pro Football Talk