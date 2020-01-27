Tyreek Hill not fined for mock dog urination in pregame intros

The NFL decided not to fine Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill for his action during introductions before the AFC Championship Game, according to a PFT source.

Hill dropped to his knees and pretended to urinate like a dog, perhaps to indicate he was marking his territory. The Chiefs went on to defend their home field with a 35-24 victory over the Titans that has them in Super Bowl LIV.

Officials did not penalize the Chiefs for Hill’s act.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

The absence of a penalty and/or a fine likely is because the pantomime came pregame.

In 2017, officials penalized Odell Beckham and the league fined him $12,154 for the same act when the receiver played for the Giants. But Beckham’s pretend urination in Philadelphia come on a touchdown celebration in the end zone.

The most infamous of all the canine impersonation’s came during the 2019 college season when Ole Miss receiver Elijah Moore cost his team against rival Mississippi State. Officials flagged Moore after his late touchdown catch, and the 15-yard penalty led to a missed extra point on the game-tying try.