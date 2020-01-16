Tyreek Hill: Nobody in NFL can guard Chiefs pass catchers

The challenge has been issued, by Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill to the Tennessee Titans defense.

“I feel like nobody in the NFL can guard any of us, and that’s no disrespect to nobody,” Hill told reporters on Wednesday, via NFL.com. “That’s just the confidence that I got in myself and the wideouts I’ve got around me, including the tight ends and the running backs. I feel like no DB unit, no secondary unit, no linebacker, any defense can guard any of us. So man-to-man is just easy for us to beat. If you just allow us to run through zones, it’s even easier.”

The Titans definitely struggled to stop the Chiefs when the two teams played in the regular season. Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes threw for 446 yards, with Hill catching 11 passes for 157 yards. Tennessee nevertheless won the game, 35-32.

Beyond Hill, who had only three catches for 41 yards against the Texans on Sunday, the Chiefs have receivers Sammy Watkins, Mecole Hardman, and Demarcus Robinson and tight end Travis Kelce. While the Tennessee defense may decide to try to take away Hill, it will be very difficult to shut down the Kansas City offense.

That’s why the best chance for Tennessee to win may come from counting on running back Derrick Henry to be able to keep running the ball like a boy among men, extending drives, shortening the game, and hoping to essentially break the home team’s serve once or twice.