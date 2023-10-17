Tyreek Hill: NFL will fine me for backflip selfie video, but it's worth it

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill created a viral video on Sunday when he scored a touchdown, grabbed the phone of someone standing in the end zone and filmed himself doing a backflip. One of the NFL's social media accounts posted the video and then deleted it, likely because Hill violated the league's celebration rules.

Hill knows he broke the rules, and he doesn't care.

"I know the NFL's gonna fine me for it, but it's worth it, though. To be able to create memories I can look back on when I'm done is something I think of every time I play this game. Every time I step on the field I'm gonna try to make it memorable," Hill said.

Hill certainly does do memorable things every time he steps on the field, although what's most memorable is the touchdowns he scores, not the celebrations afterward. Hill has a whopping 814 receiving yards through six games, and he's going to have a lot more reasons to celebrate this season.