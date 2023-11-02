Tyreek Hill named AFC offensive player of the month

The first two months of the 2023 NFL season are in the books and the Dolphins have had the AFC's offensive player of the month for both of them.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was the choice for September and the NFL announced on Thursday that wide receiver Tyreek Hill took the honors for October. Hill is the first non-quarterback to win the monthly award while playing for the Dolphins and it is the first time that Miami players have earned the prize in back-to-back months.

Hill had 36 catches for 602 yards and four touchdowns while helping the Dolphins go 3-2 in their five October games.

For the season, Hill has 61 catches for 1,014 yards and eight touchdowns. He's the first player in the Super Bowl era to hit 1,000 receiving yards in eight games and he'll try to keep up his torrid pace in Germany against his former teammates with the Chiefs this weekend.