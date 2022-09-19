Tyreek Hill on Mike McDaniel's play calling: It was like he was out there playing Madden
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on head coach Mike McDaniel's play calling saying it was like he was out there playing Madden.
Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill on head coach Mike McDaniel's play calling saying it was like he was out there playing Madden.
The #Browns' total collapse against the #Jets was baffling.
Marseille midfielder Matteo Guendouzi scored both goals as the southerners went top of Ligue 1 on Saturday with a 1-1 draw at home against Rennes.
The wideout is dealing with cramps.
The Dolphins had one of their biggest and most improbable wins in years on Sunday. The victory was sealed by a touchdown pass from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to receiver Jaylen Waddle. The play included some improvisation from Waddle. Speaking to PFT by phone after Sunday’s victory, he acknowledged that he “added a little remix” to [more]
Bears CB Kyler Gordon was picked on by Aaron Rodgers in Sunday's loss vs. Packers. Gordon is using the whole thing as a learning experience.
When an offense isn’t firing on all cylinders, the most popular guy on the roster is the backup quarterback and that was the case in Pittsburgh on Sunday. The Steelers lost to the Patriots 17-14 with Mitch Trubisky going 21-of-33 for 168 yards, a touchdown, and an interception. His performance and the offense’s overall issues [more]
New York Giants WR Kenny Golladay took just two snaps in Week 2 and promptly left the stadium before meeting with reporters.
Week two of the 2022 NFL season rounds out tonight as the Tennessee Titans play the Buffalo Bills and the Minnesota Vikings face off against the Philadelphia Eagles. On Sunday, both the New England Patriots and the New York Jets made comebacks from their first week's osses. CBS Sports HQ and NFL Network analyst Scott Pioli joins CBS News to discuss.
Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith says that the offense stalled out and still needs to make progress following the 16-9 loss to the Denver Broncos.
The Miami Dolphins had an amazing comeback against the Ravens, and Tua Tagovailoa's six-TD game was all about Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.
Browns rookie Alex Wright said loss to Jets felt "like PTSD," but he cannot dwell on it because Jadeveon Clowney's injury may mean he's needed more.
The Rams almost blew a 28-3 lead to the Falcons, and there are questions about the defending Super Bowl champs.
Brewers catcher Victor Caratini accidentally drilled Marwin Gonzalez in the helmet with a throw on Saturday.
Tremayne Anchrum Jr. suffered a fractured fibula in his first career start and will be placed on injured reserve
Gunner Olszewski wanted to 'show out' against the Patriots, but he instead made the critical mistake that cost the Steelers.
Fans rode the emotional rollercoaster.
Tua Tagovailoa went deep twice to Tyreek Hill as the Dolphins completed a thrilling comeback against the Ravens. Jets shock Browns with frantic rally.
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) Jalen Ramsey was calm and collected, even in the maelstrom of the fourth quarter that saw the Atlanta Falcons putting together a late rally against the Los Angeles Rams. With the Falcons driving for a potential go-ahead touchdown, Ramsey picked off Marcus Mariota's pass intended for Bryan Edwards in the end zone, allowing the Rams to hold on for a 31-27 victory. Mariota had second-half touchdown passes to Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus to bring the Falcons within 31-17.
Conspicuously visible during Sunday’s fourth-quarter fracas between the Buccaneers and Saints was retired Tampa Bay coach Bruce Arians. The NFL may be taking a closer look at whether he’ll be allowed to roam so freely on the sidelines during games. Now the “senior adviser to the General Manger” (which sounds better than “assistant to the [more]
The tweets about the Browns say it all. After a shocking loss to the New York Jets, Cleveland fans took to social media and sounded off.