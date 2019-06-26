Tyreek Hill meets with NFL for eight hours

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill met for eight hours with NFL officials today as the league continues to review whether Hill violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

A league source tells PFT that Hill’s meeting with NFL Special Counsel for Investigations Lisa Friel and her deputy, Jennifer Gaffney, began at 8:30 a.m. local time in Kansas City and concluded at 4:30 p.m.

At issue is an allegation that Hill physically abused his son and broke his arm, a comment Hill made in a recorded conversation that his fiancee needs “to be terrified of me,” and the circumstances that led to Hill’s son being removed from their home.

The Chiefs have not permitted Hill to participate in offseason work, but it is unclear whether he will be present when the team opens training camp on July 23. He could be suspended for a significant period of time, even though he is not facing criminal charges.

If the NFL decides to discipline Hill, he would have another meeting in New York with Commissioner Roger Goodell.