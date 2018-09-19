Tyreek Hill to Matt Breida: There’s only one cheetah

Minkah Fitzpatrick is seeking to trademark “Fitzmagic,” which has become Ryan Fitzpatrick‘s nickname in Tampa Bay. Now, Tyreek Hill and Matt Breida disagree about who is the league’s “Cheetah,” though it appears neither has taken it to the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

Breida, who leads the league in rushing with 184 yards, is nicknamed “Breida the Cheetah.” Hill’s Twitter handle is @cheetah.

“Man, I’ve only gotta say one thing: Who got the social media name and all of that?,” Hill said, via Brooke Pryor of the Kansas City Star. “There’s only one cheetah in the league, just know that. You can’t be a cheetah and run a 4.48, or whatever you run.”

Breida ran a 4.38 in the 40 at his Pro Day in 2017. Hill ran a 4.24 at his.

“I mean, he’s a great player,” Hill said. “He’s a good player, though. I’ve been watching him. He’s from Georgia. He went to Georgia Southern. He cold. But there’s only one cheetah. Just know that.”