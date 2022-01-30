Tyreek Hill makes spectacular catch for Chiefs TD

The Kansas City Chiefs picked up Sunday in the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals where they left off against the Buffalo Bills.

Patrick Mahomes led an 11-play, 84-yard touchdown drive the first time the AFC West champs had the ball at Arrowhead and it ended in spectacular fashion.

Mahomes went through his progressions and started to move before targeting Tyreek Hill.

The Cheetah was in the back of the end zone, where he made an incredible catch for the 10-yard scoring play.

After the PAT, the Chiefs, looking to make a third straight Super Bowl, were up 7-0.