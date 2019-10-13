Tyreek Hill makes quick impact upon his return

It didn’t take long for the Chiefs to realize how much they missed Tyreek Hill.

The Chiefs wideout just went over the top of a pair of Texans defenders for a 46-yard touchdown reception, giving his team a quick 7-0 lead.

Hill has missed the last four games with a clavicle injury, and the Chiefs pushed the decision all week before deciding to put him back on the field.

That was part of the 116 passing yards they’ve gained so far (needing more than normal on the first possession because of some penalties).

The Texans followed with a Carlos Hyde fumble, and it could be a long day.