Wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s remarkable start to his time with the Dolphins continued on Sunday.

Hill caught seven passes for 143 yards and a touchdown in Miami’s 35-32 win over the Bears. He now has 76 catches for 1,104 yards on the year, which is the most receiving yards any player has had in the first nine games of a season and has him on pace to become the first player with 2,000 receiving yards in a single season.

There was some question about whether Hill would be able to put up big numbers after leaving the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes, but he’s put those to rest and he’s enjoyed himself while doing it.

“I’m like a kid in a candy store,” Hill said, via David Wilson of the Miami Herald.

It remains to be seen if Hill will force a rewrite of the record book at the end of the season, but there’s no doubt that the Dolphins got exactly what they were looking for when they made a trade for Hill this offseason.

Tyreek Hill: I’m like a kid in a candy store originally appeared on Pro Football Talk