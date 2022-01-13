Tyreek Hill limited, Clyde Edwards-Helaire did not practice for Chiefs on Thursday

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill and running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire seemed like they were on track to play in Sunday’s matchup with the Steelers after the first day of the practice week.

Hill (heel) was a full participant on Wednesday’s injury report with Edwards-Helaire (shoulder) listed as limited.

But both were downgraded on Thursday. Hill was limited and Edwards-Helaire did not participate.

Head coach Andy Reid said on Monday that he anticipates Hill will be available for Sunday. Hill played only 14 offensive snaps in Kansas City’s Week 18 win over Denver.

Edwards-Helaire has not played since suffering the shoulder injury against Pittsburgh in Week 16.

Running back Darrel Williams (toe) was limited for the second day in a row.

But tight end Travis Kelce (hip), left tackle Orlando Brown (calf), safety Tyrann Mathieu (knee), cornerback L’Jarius Sneed (knee), offensive lineman Andrew Wylie (glute), and linebacker Willie Gay (wrist) were all full participants on Thursday.

