Tyreek Hill leaves Dolphins practice as firefighters battle fire at his home

Tyreek Hill of the Miami Dolphins had to leave practice for a personal matter. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Tyreek Hill, star wide receiver for the Miami Dolphins, left practice Wednesday amid reports that a fire was raging at his home.

The 29-year-old was informed that his family is safe before he exited the facility, according to NFL Network's Cameron Wolfe.

Davie Fire Rescue Department shared a statement about the urgent matter when it was ongoing, describing it as a large residential structure fire that required multiple units from Davie, Southwest Ranches, and Broward Sheriff’s Office. No injuries were reported.

The Dolphins practice at Baptist Health Training Complex, which is about 12 miles from Hill's neighborhood. Emergency personnel attempted to extinguish the fire for more than 30 minutes before the wideout arrived, according to WSVN 7 News.

The local outlet live-streamed a broadcast of Hill's home in Southwest Ranches, a suburban town in Broward County. Hill, in a walking boot on his left foot due to a lingering ankle injury, made it home at around 3 p.m. EST.

Hill was seen greeting his wife, Keeta Vaccaro, who was waiting outside with two children as firefighters entered the home looking for remaining hotspots. Vaccaro carried a backpack as she and Hill walked up and down their driveway, assessing the damage to their residence. WSVN's aerial broadcast showed smoke coming through a large hole in their roof.

Per the Dolphins: Tyreek Hill is aware of the fire and has left practice. The family is out of the house and safe. https://t.co/h9DfGSfK4R — Adam Beasley (@AdamHBeasley) January 3, 2024

Hill joined the Dolphins in March 2022 via a trade with the Kansas City Chiefs. He purchased the mansion for $6.9 million during that offseason, shortly after he signed a four-year, $120 million contract extension to stay in Miami.

The deal made him the highest-paid wide receiver in the NFL, based on average annual value.

This story will be updated.