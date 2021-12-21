Tyreek Hill joins Travis Kelce on reserve/COVID-19 list as Chiefs deal with outbreak

The Kansas City Chiefs are the latest NFL team dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak. The team placed three players — including star receiver Tyreek Hill — on the reserve/COVID-19 list Tuesday, though more could reportedly be on the way, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Hill, Rashad Fenton and Blake Bell were all placed on the COVID-19 list Tuesday. They join Travis Kelce, who was placed on the list Monday.

More COVID issues in KC, which is becoming this week’s hot spot.



Chiefs’ WR Tyreek Hill, CB Rashad Fenton and TE Blake Bell are being placed on Reserve/COVID, sources tell @adamteicher and me.



Other players likely coming but as one source said, “it’s a mess.” — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2021

Since last week, the Chiefs have now placed at least 11 players on the reserve/COVID-19 list. The team is slated to play the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, though that could change depending on whether Chiefs players continue to turn in positive tests.

The NFL stated it would not move games due to COVID-19 at the beginning of the season, but the league was forced to change course after a number of players hit the reserve/COVID-19 list before Week 15 games. Three contests were moved due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

NFL dealing with multiple COVID-19 outbreaks

Almost every NFL team has a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list as Week 15 comes to a close. The league saw a significant uptick in positive tests prior to Week 15 games, with over 100 players winding up on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

The NFL altered its COVID-19 policy in an attempt to get players back sooner. Under the new rules, asymptomatic, vaccinated players who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list only need one negative test to return to their teams. It's possible the Chiefs will get Kelce and Hill back prior to Sunday's contest. But if the team is dealing with additional positives, the NFL may consider moving the game back a few days.