The Chiefs will practice without a couple of their offensive starters on Wednesday.

Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters before practice that neither wide receiver Tyreek Hill nor left guard Joe Thuney will take part in the session.

Hill injured his quad during last Sunday night’s loss to the Bills while Thuney fractured his hand. Thuney played through the injury for much of that loss and Reid said that there’s no thought of placing him on injured reserve at the moment.

Reid also said that linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee), Chris Jones (wrist), tight end Blake Bell (back), and cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) will not be practicing as the team begins their on-field preparation to face Washington in Week Six.

Tyreek Hill, Joe Thuney won’t practice Wednesday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk