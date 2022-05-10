Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle put on a show in a Miami basketball league

If you look up and down the Miami Dolphins roster, you’ll find a number of talented athletes that have joined the team in recent years, and near the top of that list, you’ll find wide receivers Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill.

At his Pro Day, Hill completed the 40-yard dash in 4.29 seconds, lept 40.5 inches vertically and recorded a 129-inch broad jump. Waddle didn’t participate in Alabama’s Pro Day or the NFL Scouting Combine, so we don’t have official numbers for him, but you can see the ability he possesses when he steps on the field.

Over the weekend, Waddle and Hill stopped by to play in a basketball league in Miami, and they showed off their skills.

These two are not exactly the opponents you want to see when you walk into your local basketball league.

