Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle are just the newest dynamic duo in Miami

In what seemed like the timing of a bolt of lightning, a blockbuster trade gave the Miami Dolphins arguably the league’s most exciting wide receiver duo.

Miami has had its fair share of dynamic duos in the franchise’s history, yet a pair of superheroes like Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle may just be the best pair of aces this team has ever had.

Potentially.

There are months to go before seeing if the proof is in the pudding and not just on paper. Dolphins fans need to see it on the field, and September can’t come soon enough.

Looking back in Dolphins’ lore, here is a sample of some of the top wide receiver duos to wear aqua and orange, in chronological order.

Paul Warfield and Howard Twilley

A Hall of Famer and an original Dolphin need to be on this list. Warfield was as graceful and dangerous as a player could be in an era of run-dominant football. In 1972, the “Perfect Season,” Warfield averaged a ridiculous 20.9 yards per reception. Twilley, who was a member of Miami’s inaugural 1966 team, was nearly as potent as Warfield in his big-play ability, tallying 18.2 yards per catch.

Twilley finished his 11-year Miami career as the Dolphins’ 17th most prolific yardage producer in team history.

As for Warfield, he was traded to Miami from Cleveland and spent five seasons in South Florida. Not only was he a Pro-Bowler in all five of his Miami seasons, but he’s also the lone representative at the position in Canton for the Dolphins. And, no, Cris Carter doesn’t get counted.

The Marks Brothers - Mark Clayton and Mark Duper

For Dolphins fans of a certain age, there was nothing like viewing the wonder that was Clayton and Duper in 1984. The second season from Marino, and his first full year as Miami quarterback, was the greatest year an NFL quarterback has ever had. With over 5,000 yards and 48 touchdowns, the “Marks Brothers” accounted for 2,695 combined receiving yards and 26 scores.

Clayton led the NFL that season in touchdowns with 18, and both men had gaudy per-catch numbers. Clayton averaged 19.0 yards per reception while Duper was just below with 18.4. Miami finished 14-2 that season and went to the Super Bowl.

Irving Fryar and OJ McDuffie

Perhaps the most talented overall Miami team post-perfection and pre-2022 were the 1995 Dolphins. They were led by Dan Marino with an arsenal of weapons at his disposal at every single position. Believe it or not, of the top-five pass-catchers that season for Miami, McDuffie and Fryar were the only wideouts in that group.

Running back Terry Kirby, fullback Keith Byars, and tight end Eric Green all benefited from playing with Marino. Yet it was Nos. 80 and 81 that lit the scoreboard that season to the tune of eight touchdowns each, and while 1995 was Fryar’s swan-song in Miami, McDuffie was just getting warmed up.

Fryar had a terrific, yet short-lived Miami tenure for three seasons before leaving for Philadelphia in 1996. McDuffie went on to lead the NFL in receptions in 1998. He finished his illustrious career as Miami’s fourth all-time leader in receiving yards. Currently, McDuffie is fully embedded in the Dolphins’ community, co-hosting the popular and entertaining podcast “The Fish Tank” on the Miami Dolphins Podcast network.

Brandon Marshall and Davone Bess

The last time Miami made a multiple-draft-pick trade to acquire a wide receiver was when Marshall was brought in from Denver in 2010. Hooking up with Bess, the pair combined for 165 catches and 1,834 yards and eight touchdowns. Those eight scores were just over 50% of starting quarterback Chad Henne’s seasonal passing touchdown output. While it was a disappointing season, Marshall and Bess made for some exciting football in very different ways that year.

Jarvis Landry and DeVante Parker

As the tide turned on the sidelines in Miami once again back in 2016, Adam Gase took over as head coach and inherited Ryan Tannehill at quarterback along with Landry and Parker. The following season, Landry finished with a career-high, and Miami record, 112 receptions. He scored nine touchdowns to go along with his historical season but just missed the 1,000-yard mark by 13 yards.

Parker was in his third year with the Dolphins and was showing progress, however, he was inflicted with that injury bug that still haunts him today.

Landry, at the moment, is still in search of his next team. As it stands now, with Parker still a Dolphin, he’s eighth all-time on the franchise receptions list. Landry is sixth.

What will Hill and Waddle do in 2022 and beyond to become the team’s best duo ever?

Simple, they need to win the big one.

