Tyreek Hill, Jaylen Waddle expected to play vs. Jets

The Miami Dolphins are already without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who’s still in concussion protocol, for their Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets, but a number of key starters, including Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle, were listed as questionable as well.

However, early Sunday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that Miami’s wideout duo is expected to play barring any setbacks. Waddle has been dealing with a groin for the last two weeks, and Hill’s quad caused him to pop up on the injury report on Thursday and Friday as a limited participant.

With Teddy Bridgewater leading the offense, the Dolphins would be in a much better position for a battle with an AFC East rival with two of the most dynamic playmakers in the NFL on the field.

