Tyreek Hill is inactive against Jets

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill's status for the Dolphins' home game against the Jets was one of the biggest questions coming into Sunday and the team revealed whether he'll be in the lineup 90 minutes ahead of kickoff in Miami.

Hill will not be available as the Dolphins try to take another step toward an AFC East title. Hill hurt his ankle against the Titans in last Monday night's loss and he did not take part in practice at all this week.

Reports ahead of the game indicated the team would let him decide if he felt well enough to play and his presence on the inactive list suggests his pregame work did not leave him confident in his health.

The Dolphins beat the Jets 34-13 earlier this season. Hill had nine catches for 102 yards and a touchdown in that win.

Running back De’Von Achane (toe), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee, ankle), center Liam Eichenberg (calf), safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip), right tackle Austin Jackson (oblique), and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique) were also listed as questionable by the Dolphins.

Holland and Howard join Hill, quarterback Skylar Thompson, safety Deshon Elliott, offensive lineman Robert Hunt, and edge rusher Jason Pierre-Paul on the inactive list.