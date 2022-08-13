Tyreek Hill hypes up 49ers' Samuel Womack after dazzling preseason debut

Tyreek hypes up 49ers rookie Womack after dazzling debut originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Nicknamed "Cheetah," Tyreek Hill has made a career out of blowing past opposing NFL cornerbacks with blinding speed.

So, it was quite the honor Friday night when the Miami Dolphins' star wide receiver gave 49ers rookie cornerback Samuel Womack -- who wears No. 26 -- a shoutout on Twitter while watching San Francisco defeat the Green Bay Packers 28-21 in the preseason opener.

Womack likely captured the attention of "Cheetah" by intercepting two Jordan Love passes at Levi's Stadium.

On his first pick, Womack wrestled Green Bay receiver Romeo Doubs for the football as both players fell to the ground. It was originally called a reception for Doubs before 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan challenged the play. The call was reversed.

But Womack wasn't finished. He got his hands on another Love pass in the second quarter when the Packers quarterback targeted receiver Amari Rodgers over the middle on third-and-9.

Too easy.

Hill pressed send on his tweet at 6:41 p.m. PT, shortly after Womack captured his second interception.

Womack, a fifth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, is battling for the starting nickel back spot in the 49ers' secondary along with veteran Darqueze Dennard.

The Toledo product has plenty of work to do if he plans to claim that starting role, but Shanahan was encouraged by the showing after the game.

“I'd like to watch the tape,” Shanahan said. “I know when you get two picks that's a big deal. So it was a good job covering the guy and making both of those plays. You come up with those picks, that's a hell of a start. And we'll see what he did on the other 40 plays.”

Hill will get a firsthand look at Womack and the 49ers on Dec. 4 when the Dolphins visit Levi's Stadium for a Week 13 clash.

