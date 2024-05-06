Tyreek Hill hopes to retire in Miami

Tyreek Hill started his NFL career in Kansas City. He hopes to end it in Miami.

Hill, who is heading into his third season with the Dolphins, said on the Around the Bar podcast that he never wants to leave Miami.

“I love Miami. I love every bit of it,” Hill said. “My wife loves it, the kids love it, my mom loves it, and it’s just a beautiful city to live in. There’s so much stuff to do. Obviously, I would like to retire in Miami, but we all know how the NFL is, how jobs go, and people getting promotions over here and we understand that. But Miami is a great city. I love the team I play on, love the guys in the locker room, love the head coach, love the GM. So that means sign me. I love all you guys so much, I want to stay in Miami forever, man. Keep me there.”

The 30-year-old Hill is under contract with the Dolphins through 2026, although his 2026 base salary of $43.9 million with nothing guaranteed means he's sure to either renegotiate or test free agency before the 2026 season. Hill likely has one more big contract coming his way, and if he gets a big deal with the Dolphins in the next two years, it could solidify him staying in Miami for life.