Tyreek Hill gives Patriots defense even more bulletin board material originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyreek Hill gave one of the best performances of any player in Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season.

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver torched the Los Angeles Chargers defense by tallying 11 receptions for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Miami won 36-34.

The Chargers, for whatever reason, single covered Hill for long stretches last weekend. He caught six passes for 151 yards and two touchdowns in 21 routes against single coverage in Week 1, per Pro Football Focus.

When asked by Dolphins reporters Thursday about potentially seeing double coverage from the New England Patriots defense during Sunday night's Week 2 game at Gillette Stadium, Hill didn't hold back.

“I’m still going to dominate that no matter what," Hill said, per ProFootballTalk. "I still got a job to do, and that’s to run my routes. You put two guys on me, one guy on me, or three guys on me I’m still going to run my route to get open.”

The Patriots defense has used double coverage on Hill throughout his career. It's been pretty effective, too. Hill has not tallied 100 receiving yards against the Patriots since 2018. He has scored only one touchdown versus New England since 2018.

These comments from Hill aren't the only bulletin board material he's provided the Patriots this week.

"There were a lot of 'Fins fans on our side of the stadium. It was real loud," Hill told reporters on Thursday, including the Sun Sentinel's Chris Perkins. "We need that each and every week. ... I'm telling you, that juice each and every play. You guys come out and be loud and just boo the other team. Call Mac Jones sorry, please. That'd be great."

The Patriots thrive off of bulletin board material, and Hill has given the multiple soundbites to work with. New England didn't really need a ton more motivation for Sunday night. This matchup with the Dolphins is a pivotal one. But it's never a good idea to give your opponent extra energy, and we'll see if Hill regrets these comments by Monday morning.