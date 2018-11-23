Tyreek Hill given a five-figure fine for a peace sign on a TD, which he has done before

One of the most undercover terrible things the NFL does is steal money from its players through giving them huge fines for inconsequential acts.

The fine to Kansas City Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill this week might be a new low.

Hill scored a long touchdown against the Los Angeles Rams in a great game on Monday. Hill gave a peace sign as he scored, something he has done on touchdowns before. Hill was given a taunting penalty for it, which seemed excessive.

Then the NFL, understanding it can take advantage of the situation per the CBA, fined him five figures. It’s pretty amazing that the NFL could look at the film, think about it for a few days, and still fine him. Maybe it shouldn’t be so surprising.

Big fine for Tyreek Hill’s harmless celebration

Pro Football Talk reported that Hill was fined $10,026 for taunting.

Let’s take a step back and think about this whole game the NFL plays. How often have we heard about how sad it is for players who retire from the game and are broke? It probably doesn’t help when the league is taking money from its players, five figures at a time, for meaningless things like putting up a peace sign. That’s ridiculous.

It’s especially bad in this situation. Keep in mind that the NFL recently started a Twitter account, GetYaPopcorn, that celebrates player celebrations. But yet, when there’s language in the CBA that allows them to take $10,000 from a player over an innocuous celebration, the league will do so. That’s shameful.

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill hauls in a touchdown catch against the Los Angeles Rams. (AP)

