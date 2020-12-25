The Chiefs have listed wide receiver Tyreek Hill (hamstring) and defensive end Frank Clark (illness) as questionable for Sunday’s game against the Falcons.

Hill experienced hamstring tightness following last week’s matchup with New Orleans and didn’t practice on Wednesday. He was limited on Thursday and Friday.

Clark did not practice on Thursday but was a full participant on Friday.

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire (ankle) and linebacker Damien Wilson (knee) have both been declared out.

Tyreek Hill, Frank Clark questionable for Sunday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk