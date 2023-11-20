Tyreek Hill is first player in 62 years to top 1,200 receiving yards in first 10 games

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill is playing the game like few pass catchers ever had.

With today's 146-yard performance against the Raiders, Hill now has 1,222 yards through 10 games this season. He's the first player in 62 years to reach the 1,200-yard mark within his team's first 10 games.

The last player to do it was Charlie Hennigan, who had 1,245 yards in the first 10 games of the 1961 season. Others who have done it are Raymond Berry with 1,264 yards in the first 10 games of 1960, Elroy "Crazylegs" Hirsch with 1,268 yards in 1951 and Don Hutson with 1,204 yards in 1942.

Hill is on pace to finish this season with 2,077 yards in 17 games. The NFL record for receiving yards in a season is 1,964, set by Calvin Johnson in 2012. Hill has a good chance of setting a new NFL record.