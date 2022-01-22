Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill‘s touchdown celebration from last Sunday’s win over the Steelers ran afoul of the NFL.

Hill was not penalized for grabbing the pom poms of a Chiefs cheerleader after catching a touchdown that put the Chiefs up 35-7 in what turned out to be a 42-21 win. He was fined $12,875 by the league for unsportsmanlike conduct, however.

It’s not the first time that Hill has been fined for his gestures during a game. He’s previously been disciplined by the league for flashing peace signs at defensive players while making his way into the end zone.

Hill finished last Sunday’s game with five catches for 57 yards overall. He’ll try to find the end zone again against the Bills on Sunday.

Tyreek Hill fined for unsportsmanlike conduct originally appeared on Pro Football Talk