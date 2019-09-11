Tyreek Hill expected to miss 4-6 weeks

Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will miss at least a month after suffering an injury in Week One.

Hill’s collarbone injury is expected to cost him four to six weeks, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

That’s better than it could have been, as there was some talk that Hill could have gone on injured reserve, which would have forced him to miss at least eight weeks.

Over the next four weeks the Chiefs play the Raiders, Ravens, Lions and Colts. In the two weeks after that they have the Texans and Broncos. A six-week time frame would have him back on the field October 27 against the Packers.

Hill had two catches for 16 yards and one carry for five yards before getting hurt on Sunday against the Jaguars.