Tyreek Hill exits Chiefs-Chargers game with hamstring injury

Tyreek Hill suffered a hamstring injury early in Monday's Chiefs-Chargers game. (Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

The Kansas City Chiefs lost a top target early in Monday’s Mexico City matchup against the Los Angeles Chargers when Tyreek Hill left with a hamstring injury.

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes missed the speedy receiver on a deep third-down pass on Kansas City’s first possession. Hill walked off the field clutching his right thigh and received treatment on the sideline before leaving for the Kansas City locker room.

The Chiefs ruled Hill as questionable to return during the first quarter.

