Tyreek Hill: New England fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill said he took special pleasure in winning in New England on Sunday night.

Hill said Patriots fans were jeering him with language he didn't want to repeat, and that made him particularly happy to wave goodbye to them after the Dolphins' 24-17 win.

"It felt tremendous. Those fans are some of the worst fans in the NFL, and I'm gonna stand on that because they're real nasty," Hill said. "Some of the things they were saying, I wouldn't say in church. So it felt great to wave goodbye to the fans, and I'm gonna do it again. Bye."

The Patriots' defense did a good job containing Hill, holding him to five catches for 40 yards and one touchdown. But Hill was happy to get a win against a fan base he doesn't think much of.