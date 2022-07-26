Tyreek Hill doubles down on Tua being the most accurate QB in NFL

The Miami Dolphins made the move of the offseason by acquiring Tyreek Hill from the Kansas City Chiefs in exchange for five draft picks. Hill, as well as former Alabama speedster Jaylen Waddle, make for one of the most dangerous receiving duo’s in the entire NFL, and nobody is happier about that than Tua Tagovailoa.

Tagovailoa has had a tumultuous first two years of his NFL career, but that hasn’t stopped Hill from singing his praises. Ever since Hill got to Miami, he has been the biggest public advocate of Tagovailoa.

Today, Hill doubled down on his take again on ESPN’s First Take calling Tagovailoa “the most accurate quarterback in the NFL.” Hill was also very complimentary of Tagovailoa’s timing as well as his fundamentals.

The trio of Waddle, Hill and Tagovailoa will be among the most entertaining in the NFL in 2022.

.@cheetah says Tua Tagovailoa is the most accurate QB in the NFL 👀 "I said it once and I'll say it again, Zach Wilson is a dog, but I'd rather play with the most accurate quarterback in the NFL." pic.twitter.com/UtKLEeEzhG — First Take (@FirstTake) July 25, 2022

Related

2022 Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule: Downloadable Wallpaper

Related

Retail shop to open inside Bryant-Denny Stadium will include athletes' NIL merchandise

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today!