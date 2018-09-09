Tyreek Hill does what Tyreek Hill does for early Chiefs lead

This just in — Tyreek Hill is a fast runner.

The Chiefs wide receiver didn’t wait long to make his first big play of the season, taking a punt return 91 yards for a touchdown and a 7-3 lead over the Chargers.

(The other news is that the Chargers hit a field goal, which was far from a given for them last year.)

That kind of cushion was welcome, as Patrick Mahomes made his first start as the full-time starter. And it didn’t take long for Mahomes to get comfortable, hitting Hill for a 58-yard touchdown on his first possession.

Things can change in a hurry, but the Chiefs can score in a blink, and that’s already evident.