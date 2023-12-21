Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane miss Wednesday's practice

Dolphins star receiver Tyreek Hill remained out of practice Wednesday.

He has not practiced since Dec. 9 when he got in limited work with an ankle injury. He aggravated the injury two days later on a hip-drop tackle by Titans defensive back Sean Murphy-Bunting.

"That’s not any indication of left or right," Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel said of Hill missing practice. "It’s more just us trying to make sure that we have all cylinders go."

Hill was inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets after a pregame workout to try out his left ankle.

The Dolphins are hoping to have him back this week against the Cowboys.

Running back De'Von Achane (toe), left tackle Terron Armstead (knee/ankle), cornerback Xavien Howard (hip), offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique) and running back Raheem Mostert (knee/ankle/rest) also did not practice.

Offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf), safety DeShon Elliott (concussion), safety Jevon Holland (knees), cornerback Kader Kohou (hip), defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (hamstring), cornerback Jalen Ramsey (rest), cornerback Cam Smith (hamstring), tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) and linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel (oblique/nose) were limited.

The Dolphins' injury list tells the story of their offensive line: They are banged up.

“They are earning stripes and metal with every single one of their teammates," McDaniel said. "The rarified air to be . . . I mean the whole group really has battled things throughout the whole season."