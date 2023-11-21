Tyreek Hill, De'Von Achane listed as limited participants in Dolphins practice

The Dolphins put Salvon Ahmed on injured reserve Tuesday and two other running backs landed on their injury report.

De'Von Achane (knee) and Raheem Mostert (ankle, knee) were both listed as limited participants in the team's first practice session of the week. Achane returned from an injured reserve stint last Sunday and hurt the same knee. Mostert has not missed a game this season.

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill joined the two backs in that category. Hill hurt his hand against the Raiders on Sunday, but returned to the game.

Both those listings and all the others on Tuesday's report are estimations because the Dolphins only held a walkthrough.

Offensive lineman Rob Jones (knee) and tight end Durham Smythe (ankle) would not have practiced. Left tackle Terron Armstead (knee), wide receiver Chase Claypool (knee), guard Lester Cotton (hip), guard Rob Hunt (hamstring), fullback Alec Ingold (foot, ankle), and offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique) also drew limited tags.