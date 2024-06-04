Tyreek Hill’s ‘deal will get adjusted’ by Dolphins, says Adam Schefter

A wave of contract extensions for some of the NFL’s best wide receivers has pushed Tyreek Hill down the list of highest paid players at the position. ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes the Miami Dolphins will do something about that.

“I think that the Dolphins are going to figure out a way to adjust Tyreek Hill’s deal,” Schefter said Tuesday on The Pat McAfee Show. “Now I don’t know that they’re going to tear up the deal and give him a whole new deal, but I think that that deal will get adjusted and Tyreek Hill will end up getting additional benefits, concessions, salaries, money from the Dolphins to bring him further in line to the receiver that he is.

“I think that the Dolphins know that that’s coming, they obviously took care of Jaylen Waddle knowing that they also have to take care of Tyreek Hill.”

Hill’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said he’s been in communication with the Dolphins about a new contract.

While there’s plenty of smoke suggesting an adjusted deal is eventually coming for Hill, it’d also make sense for the Dolphins to leave his contract alone.

Miami is under the salary cap for the 2024 season with flexibility to make a few more moves this offseason, but the team is currently set to be more than $15 million over the cap next year. As of now, the Dolphins could recoup $22.9 million in space for 2025 by releasing Hill next offseason with a post-June 1 designation as well as $45 million in 2026.

Of course, that would mean parting with Hill, a receiver who is the only player in NFL history to record more than 1,700 receiving yards in back-to-back seasons.

Hill, 30, has made it clear that he wants to stay in Miami for the rest of his career. According to Schefter, the Dolphins are likely to oblige.

