Tyreek Hill dazzling 46-yard punt return sets up Chiefs field goal
Put a special player on special teams and you get a special result.
Up two points in the fourth quarter, Andy Reid sent out Tyreek Hill as a punt returner.
His first effort was negated by penalties on both the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at Arrowhead.
His second was memorable, a stunning 46-yard return that left Kansas City positioned deep in Buffalo territory.
The Chiefs tried to fool the Bills by running an option with Blake Bell at quarterback. The pitch play didn’t work so Kansas City settled for a field goal and a 26-21 lead inside nine minutes left in the fourth.