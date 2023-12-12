Tyreek Hill day-to-day with ankle injury

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill returned to Monday night's game after hurting his ankle, but head coach Mike McDaniel didn't say anything definitive about his availability for Week 15 during a Tuesday press conference.

McDaniel called Hill day-to-day as the team moves toward their Sunday afternoon matchup with the Dolphins. While his return to action on Monday seems promising, McDaniel said that it is "a little early to be confident" about any path things will take this week.

"It was a painful ankle. Until he flat out tells me there's no doubt he's going to play, you always have to plan for everything," McDaniel said, via Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald.

Hill has not missed a game since the 2020 season and his practice work as the week unfolds will provide some idea of how things will play out for the AFC East leaders.