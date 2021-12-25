Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill will be back for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.

Hill, who missed practice this week after going on COVID-19 reserve, has been cleared to play, according to multiple reports.

The Chiefs had several players go on COVID-19 reserve this week, the most notable of whom were Hill and tight end Travis Kelce. Kelce has not yet been cleared, but that doesn’t mean he won’t be by tomorrow.

Hill is the Chiefs’ No. 1 receiver and has caught a career-high 102 passes this year, gaining 1,178 receiving yards.

Tyreek Hill cleared to play Sunday vs. Steelers originally appeared on Pro Football Talk