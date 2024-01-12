Tyreek Hill, Christian McCaffrey, Fred Warner unanimous All-Pro choices
There were three unanimous All-Pro selections this season, but none of them was MVP favorite Lamar Jackson.
Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill and a pair of 49ers — running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Fred Warner — received 50 first-place votes on the 50 ballots tabulated for this year's team. McCaffrey and Warner were joined by three other 49ers on the first team and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk on the second team,
Quarterback Brock Purdy did not make either team, but received two of the five first-place votes that did not go to Jackson. Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott also got two first-place votes and outpointed Purdy elsewhere on ballots to make the second team. Bills quarterback Josh Allen received the other first-place vote at quarterback.
The full first- and second-team rosters appear below:
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Lamar Jackson, Baltimore
Running Back — Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco
Fullback — Kyle Juszczyk, San Francisco
Tight End — George Kittle, San Francisco
Wide Receivers — Tyreek Hill, Miami; CeeDee Lamb, Dallas; Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit
Left Tackle — Trent Williams, San Francisco
Left Guard — Joe Thuney, Kansas City
Center — Jason Kelce, Philadelphia
Right Guard — Zack Martin, Dallas
Right Tackle — Penei Sewell, Detroit
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Myles Garrett, Cleveland; T.J. Watt, Pittsburgh
Interior Linemen — Aaron Donald, Los Angeles Rams; Chris Jones, Kansas City
Linebackers — Fred Warner, San Francisco; Roquan Smith, Baltimore; Quincy Williams, New York Jets
Cornerbacks — DaRon Bland, Dallas; Sauce Gardner, New York Jets
Slot cornerback — Trent McDuffie, Kansas City
Safeties — Kyle Hamilton, Baltimore; Antoine Winfield Jr., Tampa Bay
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Brandon Aubrey, Dallas
Punter — AJ Cole, Las Vegas
Kick Returner — Keisean Nixon, Green Bay
Punt Returner — Rashid Shaheed, New Orleans
Special Teamer — Miles Killebrew, Pittsburgh
Long Snapper — Ross Matiscik, Jacksonville
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Dak Prescott, Dallas
Running Back — Kyren Williams, Los Angeles Rams
Fullback — Patrick Ricard, Baltimore
Tight End — Sam LaPorta, Detroit
Wide Receivers — A.J. Brown, Philadelphia; Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams; Brandon Aiyuk, San Francisco (tie); Mike Evans, Tampa Bay (tie)
Left Tackle — Tyron Smith, Dallas
Left Guard — Tyler Smith, Dallas
Center — Frank Ragnow, Detroit
Right Guard — Chris Lidstrom, Atlanta
Right Tackle — Lane Johnson, Philadelphia
DEFENSE
Edge Rushers — Micah Parsons, Dallas; Maxx Crosby, Las Vegas
Interior Linemen — Justin Madubuike, Baltimore; Dexter Lawrence, New York Giants
Linebackers — Demario Davis, New Orleans; Bobby Wagner, Seattle; Patrick Queen, Baltimore
Cornerbacks — Jaylon Johnson, Chicago; Charvarius Ward, San Francisco
Slot cornerback — Taron Johnson, Buffalo
Safeties — Jessie Bates III, Atlanta; Justin Simmons, Denver
SPECIAL TEAMS
Placekicker — Jake Elliott, Philadelphia
Punter — Bryan Anger, Dallas
Kick Returner — Marvin Mims, Denver
Punt Returner — Derius Davis, Los Angeles Chargers
Special Teamer — Jalen Reeves-Maybin, Detroit
Long Snapper — Andrew DePaola, Minnesota