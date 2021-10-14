The Chiefs injury report on Thursday looks similar to the one they turned in on Wednesday and that means a handful of starters remain off the field in Kansas City.

The team said that wide receiver Tyreek Hill (quad), defensive end Chris Jones (wrist), and left guard Joe Thuney (hand) will remain out of practice on Thursday. Hill and Thuney were both injured in last Sunday’s loss to the Bills, although Thuney remained in the game with a cast after fracturing his hand.

Jones did not play last Sunday and has been bothered by the wrist injury for several weeks.

Cornerback Charvarius Ward (quad) and tight end Blake Bell (back) will also a second straight practice. Linebacker Anthony Hitchens (knee) is set to work on a limited basis.

Tyreek Hill, Chris Jones, Joe Thuney remain out of practice Thursday originally appeared on Pro Football Talk