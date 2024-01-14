Tyreek Hill brings Dolphins back within 10-7

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill has made some of the biggest plays of the Dolphins season and he gave them a much-needed jolt in the second quarter at Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday night.

Hill slowed down to catch a deep ball from Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and then ran through a tackle on his way into the end zone. The score cut the Chiefs' lead to 10-7 with 14:01 to play in the first half.

The 53-yard touchdown was the second catch of the night for Hill and the Dolphins only had 50 yards of offense up to that point. Tagovailoa threw an interception to end one drive and the Dolphins punted on their first possession of the evening.

The Chiefs turned the interception into a field goal, but their offense hasn't found the same rhythm it had on their game-opening touchdown drive.