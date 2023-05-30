Tyreek Hill believes Tua Tagovailoa is poised for a massive season in 2023

Tyreek Hill is undoubtedly one of the best wide receivers in the NFL with seven Pro Bowl appearances and four First-team All-Pro selections. Hill, paired with former Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, make for arguably the best-receiving core in the NFL, certainly the fastest. Both receivers have been incredible teammates of Tua Tagovailoa as a quarterback and have continually sung his praises.

Pro Football Talk reports that at a football camp over the weekend, Hill shared that the Dolphins are going to have an explosive year in 2023 with Tagovailoa at quarterback. He even went as far as to say,

“Obviously we got one of the most accurate quarterbacks in the NFL and I’m sticking to my stance on that. So having Tua at quarterback and having the offensive guru we have in our head coach is wonderful. Having those weapons at his disposal, he’s going to go crazy. He can have me and Waddle on one side, Devon and Raheem on another side. The sky is the limit for this offense.”

Much has been noted of the injuries Tagovailoa has sustained in his career, but when he has been on the field he has been as productive and won as much as any other starting QB in the league. The Dolphins have a brutal division consisting of the New England Patriots, New York Jets and Buffalo Bills, but if Tua can stay healthy they can certainly contend for a playoff spot.

