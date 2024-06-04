Tyreek Hill: ‘Being greedy ain’t going to help the team’

It wasn’t that long ago that the Miami Dolphins made Tyreek Hill the highest paid wide receiver in the NFL. But that title now belongs to the Minnesota Vikings’ Justin Jefferson, who signed a four-year, $140 million deal Monday.

In April, both A.J. Brown of the Philadelphia Eagles and Amon-Ra St. Brown of the Detroit Lions signed deals with a higher annual average than Hill’s $30 million per year. The Los Angeles Rams’ Cooper Kupp and fellow Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle now have deals with a higher amount of guarantees than Hill.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter believes the Dolphins will do something to amend the situation and bring Hill’s contract “further in line to the receiver that he is.” On Tuesday, Hill said he isn’t spending too much of his energy thinking about it, though.

“I’m going to let my agent do his job,” Hill said. “His job is to be great at that and my job is to obviously come out here and continue to do whatever I can to help this team win. Whether that’s a restructure, whatever the case may be, we want to make sure that it benefits both sides and I want to be able to help the team as much as I can.”

While the recent wave of receiver contracts has pushed Hill down the list of highest paid players at his position, it’s nothing but good news in his eyes.

“It’s a great day in the Hill household. Everybody waking up happy,” Hill said. “At the same time, I want to be able to help the team as much as I can. Obviously, we already know being greedy ain’t going to help the team.

“I know when I’m at work, it’s time to go to work. Whenever it’s time to talk contract with my agent or whatever the case may be, it’s time to talk contract. Wherever my feet are at, that’s where my head is at.

Hill, 30, finished with more than 1,700 receiving yards in each of his first two seasons with the Dolphins. No other player in NFL history has eclipsed that milestone more than once in their career.

For now, Hill is due to count $31.3 million against the Dolphins’ salary cap in 2024, $34.2 million in 2025, and a staggering $56.3 million in 2026. That means an extension for the receiver could actually save Miami cap space in upcoming seasons, so long as cap hits are pushed down the road.

Whatever it looks like, there’s only one goal in mind for Hill when it comes to contract talks.

“Insuring I’m a Dolphin for life – that’s No. 1. That’s priority No. 1, man. This is obviously the best situation for myself and the family, I don’t think it could get any better.”

